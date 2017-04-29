Take it to the Box Day recognized April 29

Crow Wing County reports it is serious about preventing medication misuse/abuse and serious about healthy, environmentally safe disposal of unneeded medications.

Safe medication disposal helps reduce such risks.

In Crow Wing County, there are several "Take it to the Box" sites with drop-off boxes that take unused medications year round. Currently there are drop boxes in the lobby of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's office, and the following police departments: Crosby, Breezy Point. Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, and Crosslake. Generally these sites are open Monday through Friday during business hours. The sites will accept unneeded over-the-counter medications, prescriptions and narcotic drugs from community members. Residents are asked to leave medication in the original container and leave medication name on container but remove their name and other identifying information. Syringes, needles, or sharps and chemotherapy or radiological medicine are not accepted at these sites.

Community services expends more than $163 million dollars annually, of which 4.66 percent, $7.6 million is funded by the county levy. In 2015, total program costs were $163,133,479 with Medical Assistance programs being the highest spending area at $110 million, or 67.5 percent of the total program costs. Social Service programs represent the second largest portion of the total at $41.4 million, or 25.4 percent. Cash assistance programs were 6.3 percent of the total at $10.2 million. From 2009 to the proposed 2017 budget, community services reports it reduced tax levy dollars by $1,209,306, a decrease of 14.3 percent.