Republicans elect outsider Jennifer Carnahan to head party

Her meteoric rise over the past 14 months reflects a desire for outsiders in the era of Donald Trump — and the controversies stirred up by Carnahan's biggest opponents during their much longer careers in GOP politics.

"If people see that we're the party where someone like myself came in like an activist just a year ago ... how does that not inspire more people to get involved?" Carnahan said after dispatching three more experienced rivals over four ballots Saturday in St. Cloud.

Carnahan beat the Minnesota Republican Party's deputy chair Chris Fields, the Republican National Committeeman Rick Rice, and former state Senate Minority Leader David Hann.

Later, Republicans elected David Pascoe of Crystal as its new deputy chair.

Adoptee, businesswoman

She was born in South Korea, but abandoned as an infant outside a rural South Korean hospital. Several months later, she was adopted by a Minnesota couple.

Today Carnahan is a Minneapolis resident who runs her own business, the Primrose Park chain of boutique clothing stores. She previously worked in marketing and strategy for corporations including General Mills, Ecolab and McDonald's.

In 2016, after attending her first caucus, Carnahan was elected as a delegate to the Republican National Convention and ran unsuccessfully for a heavily Democratic seat in the state Legislature in Minneapolis.

Carnahan takes office for a two-year term in the aftermath of the 2016 elections, when Republicans took control of the state Senate and Donald Trump nearly won the state in the presidential race. Republicans are also eagerly looking forward to the 2018 gubernatorial race, which would give them complete control of state government if they win that election and hold the Legislature.

"If the Democrats aren't worried, they should be, because we're coming for them," she said.

Public record 'a liability'

The unsuccessful candidates came in with passionate supporters, but found themselves unable to expand their coalitions in subsequent rounds of voting.

Carnahan came in third place on the initial ballot behind Fields and Hann. But she gained votes in each subsequent round: picking up 19 votes on the second ballot after Rice was eliminated, then 22 more votes on the third ballot that eliminated Hann. In her final head-to-head showdown with Fields, Carnahan picked up an extra 62 votes to win with 58 percent.

Both her main rivals had to deal with enemies they had made over their years in the public eye.

Fields had to face opposition from the party's outgoing chair, Keith Downey, who attacked Fields' judgment and qualifications in a letter ahead of the vote.

Hann, meanwhile, failed to overcome opposition he had spurred during his years as a leader in the state Senate.

"If you've got a public record as I do, maybe that's sometimes a liability," Hann said after the vote. "To a certain extent, that gives people reason to say.. 'We don't like that, we don't like this.'"

Carnahan, in contrast, had no such enemies because of her short tenure in Republican politics.

"I represent a new face, a new voice (and) a new spirit that I think our party needs to advance to the next level," Carnahan told delegates before the vote.