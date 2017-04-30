Toolin Tour Ride for Habitat set for May 21 in Aitkin County

At the Aitkin American Legion the group will celebrate with live music, door prizes, food and a silent auction.

Some silent auction prizes lined up include biker signs, golf packages, gun range passes, quilts, a repurposed item, flashlight tool, fire starters, a designer purse, vintage window art, nature photography, a gift basket and more.

Door prizes included Aitkin Bucks—cash to any business in Aitkin—T-shirts, a sweatshirt and gift certificates to many businesses in Aitkin and McGregor.

The trip isn't limited to motorcycle riders. People are encouraged to join in with their classic vehicle, car or truck. More door prize items and silent auction items are welcome. Money raised will be used to build the next Habitat for Humanity home in Aitkin. The lot is paid for and ready to go on Minnesota Ave. South, Highway 169, in Aitkin.

For more information, call the Habitat office at 218-927-5656 or log onto www.habitatforhumanityaitkincounty.org or email annschwartz@habitatforhumanityaitkincounty.org.