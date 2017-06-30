Rollover injures driver in Highway 169 crash

The vehicle went into the ditch, rolled and hit a tree, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Samantha L. Carlson was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby for non-life-threatening injuries. Carlson's passenger, Scott E. Heyer, 32, Crosby, was not injured.

The Aitkin and Crow Wing county sheriff departments and the Department of Natural Resources conservation officers assisted at the scene.