Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Rollover injures driver in Highway 169 crash

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 4:00 a.m.
    A 28-year-old Crosby woman was injured when she lost control of the Chevrolet Suburban she was driving south on Highway 169 in Garrison Township. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

    GARRISON—A 28-year-old Crosby woman was injured when she lost control of the Chevrolet Suburban she was driving south on Highway 169 in Garrison Township.

    The vehicle went into the ditch, rolled and hit a tree, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

    Samantha L. Carlson was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby for non-life-threatening injuries. Carlson's passenger, Scott E. Heyer, 32, Crosby, was not injured.

    The Aitkin and Crow Wing county sheriff departments and the Department of Natural Resources conservation officers assisted at the scene.

    Explore related topics:NewsMinnesota State Patrolpersonal injury crashRolloverSamantha L. CarlsonCuyuna Regional Medical Centernon-life-threatening injuriesScott E. HeyerCrosbyAitkin County Sheriff's OfficeCrow Wing County Sheriff's Officednr conservation officers
    Advertisement