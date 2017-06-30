Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Trump says era of strategic patience with North Korea 'is over'

    By Reuters Media Today at 1:42 p.m.
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens as South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a joint statement from the Rose Garden after meetings at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

    WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missiles program required a "determined response," and that the era of "strategic patience" with North Korea's government had ended.

    "The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed. ... Frankly, that patience is over," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden in a joint appearance with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

    "We're working closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as partners around the world, on a range of diplomatic, security and economic measures to protect our allies and our own citizens from this menace known as North Korea," Trump said. 

    Explore related topics:NewsDonald TrumpNorth Koreaworldnews
    Advertisement
    randomness