Hilstrom is a Democrat from Brooklyn Center and an Anoka County prosecutor. She, like the other Democrats running for attorney general, is getting into the race in case current Attorney General Lori Swanson doesn’t seek re-election. Swanson, a possible gubernatorial candidate, has not yet announced her 2018 plans.

If elected, Hilstrom said she would make consumer protection issues a priority.

“Consumer protection and advocacy on behalf of the citizens has been my passion while I’ve served in the Legislature,” said Hilstrom, a state representative since 2001. “I have worked to protect vulnerable adults. I’ve prosecuted cases of financial exploitation.”

She said her experience as a lawmaker and prosecutor make her “uniquely qualified” to be attorney general should Swanson not run.

Hilstrom said she would also work to “hold politicians and Washington accountable to make certain that our residents here in Minnesota are protected” at a time when many Democratic attorneys general have challenged President Donald Trump’s actions in court.

She’ll seek the party’s endorsement, but on Friday didn’t commit to abiding by it.

“I have always abided,” Hilstrom said, but added, “I am hearing that some may not.”