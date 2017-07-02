II. Pledge of allegiance

III. Approve resignations

IV. Approve teaching contracts

V. Adjourn

Pillager Board of Education

Policy Committee Meeting

7:40 p.m. Thursday

School Board Meeting Room

I. Call to order

II. MSBA policy changes

III. Updates to policy No. 535

IV. Request for information

V. Adjourn

Cass County Board

9 a.m. Thursday

Commissioners Board Room - Courthouse, 303 Minnesota Ave W, Walker

Call to order

b. Pledge of allegiance.

c. Approval of agenda for discussion. (Any requests to be heard not on the proposed agenda are considered for inclusion at this time.)

2. 9:05 AM. Josh Stevenson - County Administrator

a. Consent agenda

b. Update on the Cass Lake Rural Fire District - proposed building project

3. 9:10 AM. Bob Goede - Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust a. Annual 2017 MCIT Report

4. 9:25 AM. Michele Piprude, Heidi Tumberg, Renee Lukkason - Health Human and Veterans Services

a. Legislative Updates

b. Cass County 2017 health rankings and roadmap

c. Walking Shield Collaboration

d. Family center annual reports

5. 9:45 AM. Kevin Dahlman - Land Department

2017 Land Sale Results

6. 9:55 AM. Darrick Anderson - Highway Department

a. Present bids for award and review Project SP 011-677-013; SP 011-677-014 & SP 011-090-004

b. Approve final payment on contract 67715

c. Establish public hearing for 1st reading of the right-of-way ordinance

d. Establish public hearing for right of way vacation

7. 10:10 AM. confirm upcoming meeting schedule

a. Commissioner's board meeting on Tuesday, July 18, beginning at 6:00 p.m., Fairview Township, 10219 County 77 SW, Nisswa.

b. Commissioner's Board Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Board Room, 1st Floor Crtse. Annex, Walker.

8. 10:15 AM. Executive session

a. Attorney client privilege - closed to the public pursuant to M.S. 13D.05, Sudb.3(b) - to discuss cartway petition

9. 10:30 AM. Adjourn

Items on the consent agenda are reviewed in total by the county board and may be approved through one motion. any item of the consent agenda may be removed by any commissioner for separate consideration.

2A. Cass County Board Of Commissioners consent agenda July 6

a. Approve minutes—regular meeting June 20

b. Approve auditor warrants and HHVS warrants

c. Approve HHVS personnel items

d. Approve highway personnel item

e. Approve Sheriff's Office personnel items

f. Approve licenses - tobacco, 3.2 beer, liquor, gambling, etc.

g. Authorize highway capital project payments

h. Approve wellness court grant application

i. Approve Moondance law enforcement contract

k. Authorize Sheriff's Office donations

l. Authorize budget support for Central Minnesota Council on Aging

m. Authorize rebate from NJPA

n. Approve abatements

o. Approve ARMER radio system annual maintenance agreement

p. Approve HHVS - debt write-off policy revision

q. Receive and file Central Minnesota Council on Aging 2016 annual report

r. Receive and file HHVS - financial reports

s. Receive and file federal PILT distribution

t. Receive and file June 27 timber auction results

u. Receive and file renewal of registered employer license for power limited technician

v. Authorize budget support for Cass County Historical Society

w. Refer Initiative Foundation budget request for 2018 to Citizens Budget Committee

Brainerd City Council

7:30 p.m. Monday

Brainerd City Hall council chambers

1. Call to order - 7:30 PM

2. Roll call

3. Pledge of allegiance

4. Approval of agenda - voice vote

5. Consent calendar notice to public - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be adopted by roll call.

A. Approval of minutes

1. Regular meeting held on June 19

B. Approval of licenses

1. Contractor's licenses - 4 - new and - 6 - renewals

C. Department activity reports

1. Mayor's report

2. Fire chief

3. Parks director

D. Temporary 3.2 percent malt beverage (beer) on sale - submitted by Brainerd Jaycees for an event to be held July 8-9 at Memorial Park

E. Temporary on-sale liquor license application - submitted by Brainerd Jaycees for an event to be held July 28-29 in downtown Brainerd

F. On-sale liquor license transfer - Shirley Schroeml Ninth Street bar to Robert Lewis Ninth Street Social Club - subject to background investigation, fire inspection and satisfaction of all city code requirements

6. Presentations

7. Council committee reports

A. Safety and public works committee

1. 2019 street and sewer capital improvement plan update

2. Event/street closure application - rosary procession

3. Transient food unit approval at Streetfest - planning

C. Personnel and finance committee

1. Approval of bills & payments to contractors

Contractor Imp # Project Amount Paid Amount Retained

S.E.H. 14-15 Airport Util Ext thru 5/31/17 $29,804 $0

Tri-City Paving 14-03 Jackson St Resurfacing thru 6/23/17 $70,842 $3,729

Tri-City Paving 14-01 Oak St Mill & Overlay thru 6/23/17 $107,844 $5,676

2. Authorize purchase and installation of new outdoor warning siren

3. 2016 year end transfers between funds

4. 2018 budget discussion/timeline

8. Unfinished business

A. Call for applicants - informational

Mayor recommended: (all terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission - 1 term (expire 2020)

Transportation Advisory Committee - 1 term (expire 2018)

9. New business

A. City adminstrator's report

1. LMC legislator of distinction for 2017

Senator Carrie Ruud

Representative Lueck

B. 1st reading - amend non-intoxicating malt liquor code

10. Planning Commission

A. Comprehensive plan - draft scope of services and project schedule

B. Conditional use permit - WSN on behalf of Headley Williamson - 2115 S. 6th St

C. Variance request - 102 Ridge Drive - fence height

D. 1st reading - ordinance to amend zoning ordinance floodplain district

11. Public forum. Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

12. Staff reports (verbal: any updates since packet)

13. Council member reports

14. Adjourn

Crow Wing County committee meeting schedule

July 3-10

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Jul 4—Independence Day—county offices closed

Jul 7, 9:00 a.m.—Budget Committee @ Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

Jul 10, 7:00 p.m.—Fair Board @ Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, Curling Arena.

Baxter City Council Work Session

July 5, 2017

6 p.m.

1. 2018-2019 Capital Improvements Plan

Baxter City Council

The regular meeting of the Baxter City Council will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Dr., Baxter, MN.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Public Comments

Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

5. Consent Agenda

The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

A. Approve City Council Minutes from June 20, 2017 (pp. 3-7).

B. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from June 20, 2017 (pp. 8-9).

C. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A).

D. Approve Assisting with the 2017 11-U & 12-U Cal Ripken State Baseball Tournament (pp. 12-13).

E. Approve Mobile Vending Permit for Green Canteen Food Truck to locate at Jack Pine Brewery, subject to conditions of approval (pp. 14-19).

F. Accept Cemetery Commission Minutes from June 19, 2017 (pp. 20-21).

G. Approve Appointment for the Seasonal Position of Public Works Maintenance (pp. 22).

H. Approve Temporary Liquor License for the Brainerd Jaycees Event on August 12, 2017 at the Northland Arboretum (pp. 23-24). 2

I. Approve Taxi License for Grab-a-Cab, LLC for licensing period July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018 (pp. 25).

J. Approve On-Sale Beer License for the Period July 6, 2017 through June 30, 2018 for SLW Apartments, LLC d/b/a Comfort Suites/Rapid River Lodge (pp. 26).

K. Approve Temporary Liquor License for the Brainerd American Legion Event on July 29,

2017 at the Northland Arboretum (pp. 27-28).

6. Pulled Agenda Items

7. Other Business

A. Approving the vacation of easements on property at the southwest corner of State

Highway 210 and Baxter Drive, described as follows:

1. PUBLIC HEARING at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter.

2. Adopt Resolution No. 2017-064 vacating easements (pp. 29).

8. Council Comments

A. Quinn Nystrom

B. Steve Barrows

C. Todd Holman

D. Mark Cross

E. Darrel Olson

9. City Administrator's Report

10.City Attorney's Report

A. Excelsior Road Area Improvements — Quiet Title Action (pp. 30-37).

B. Closed Session, Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3 (c), Purchase of Property

11. Adjourn