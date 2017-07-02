Police say cat shot with BB gun - isolated incident

In a Facebook post, Kemp stated, "Our cat was shot in the vicinity of our home on Willow Street in south Brainerd. He is an orange tabby who may or may not have left our property .... Any information about who may have done this is appreciated. It would appear we are not the only ones this has happened to in the area."

Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston said the city has not had any other issues with people shooting domestic pets. He said the police department refers all animal-related calls like Kemp's to Don Hannahs, the city's contract animal control officer.

McQuiston said it is illegal for people to shoot a domestic animal in city limits. McQuiston said a person could be arrested for animal cruelty and property damage of the animal itself if they shot a pet.

Hannahs has not heard of any pet shootings over the years within the city limits.

"There are not a ton of people shooting animals within city limits," Hannahs said.

Hannahs said there are people who think they can shoot another animal, just because it is on their property. He said this is not true. Residents cannot shoot another domestic animal inside or outside city limits.

"Just because the neighbor's pet is on their property, it does not give them the right to shoot it," he said. "There are times when the person will say the dog was aggressive toward them. I then say, but you had time to go back into the house to get a gun and then come out and shoot it. That is not right."

Hannahs said the only time an animal could be shot is if a person fears for their life because the animal is aggressive or because the pet is killing livestock.

Pet safety

With the Fourth of July coming, residents are reminded of the health dangers of heat and not to leave a pet or anyone with limited mobility alone in a car even for a few minutes in what might seem like mild weather.

Each year, dozens of children and untold numbers of pets left in parked vehicles die from hyperthermia, which occurs when the body absorbs more heat than it can handle, the National Weather Service reports on its website.

"Hyperthermia can occur even on a mild day with temperatures in the 70s. Studies have shown that the temperature inside a parked vehicle can rapidly rise to a dangerous level for children, pets and even adults. Leaving the windows slightly open does not significantly decrease the heating rate."

Hannahs said if people feel they need to leave their pets in a vehicle on a hot day, he suggests they check on the pet every 10-15 minutes and to make sure the pet has water. However, he does not recommend people keep their animals in the vehicle.

"It only takes 10-15 minutes for a vehicle to reach 120-plus degrees," he said.

"Animals can suffer brain damage or even die from heatstroke in just 15 minutes," the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals website stated. "Beating the heat is extra tough for dogs because they can only cool themselves by panting and by sweating through their paw pads."

If people see a pet in a vehicle, heatstroke symptoms to look for include restlessness, excessive thirst, thick saliva, heavy panting, lethargy, lack of appetite, dark tongue, rapid heartbeat, fever, vomiting, bloody diarrhea and lack of coordination, PETA states.

"If a dog shows any of these symptoms, get him or her out of the heat, preferably into an air-conditioned vehicle, and then to a veterinarian immediately," it states.