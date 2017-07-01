Local Race for the Cure coming up

There are special fun runs for kids ages 2-10, occurring just before the adult events. Those who can't participate physically can register as a spirit runner and cheer on the others either in person or at home under the covers.

Race day begins at 7 a.m. for late registrations and bib pickup. Both late registration and bib pickup will be open 2-7 p.m. Friday at Forestview.

At 8 a.m. July 8, breast cancer survivors gather for a celebration that includes an invocation by Pastor Leslie Moughty and songs by local artist Tom Vinje. Following the ceremony, 40 doves will be released for the flight back to their coop in Garrison. Participants may sponsor a bird for $5. First one back wins its sponsor a $100 Cub Foods gift card; last one wins a bucket of chicken.

All participants receive a T-shirt. Several sponsor tents have activities and giveaways. There will be a silent auction with a variety of prizes. Visit www.komenbrainerdlakes.org for more information.