President Donald Trump was busy Saturday morning, launching familiar attacks against the two networks over their coverage of him.

Continuing his beef with MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Trump suggested that the hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, are "not bad people" -- even as he disparaged them again -- but that their show is undermined by their bosses at the network:

"Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!"

Trump had been angered by Brzezinski's criticism of him on the show Thursday and attacked her publicly then, suggesting she had appeared at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last New Year's Eve asking to get into a party and bleeding from a facelift. Brzezinski and Scarborough have flatly denied Trump's account.

But Trump, who is spending three nights at his Bedminister estate in northern New Jersey, didn't save his ire only for the "Morning Joe" crew. He also hit NBC and its parent company, Comcast, over the decision by MSNBC to cancel Greta Van Susteren's short-lived cable show on Friday. The president cast it as an ideological decision made because Van Susteren was fairer to him in her coverage"

"Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!' "

In recent months MSNBC, which has a reputation for liberal views, has hired a number of conservative-leaning hosts and analysts, including New York Times columnist Bret Stephens and Washington Post columnist George Will, and those who have worked for Republican administrations, including Nicole Wallace, who served for George W. Bush. But those analysts also have been largely critical of Trump.

The president also leveled another broadside in his ongoing feud with CNN, which he has repeatedly referred to as "fake news." He and his aides have lambasted the cable network after it retracted and apologized for a story that linked one of his transition aides and the executive of a Russian investment fund. CNN fired three reporters and editors involved in the story, which the network said did not undergo standard vetting procedures.

Trump tweeted on Saturday morning: "I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time!"

The networks and their hosts did not have immediate reactions to Trump's tweets.

Also on Saturday morning, the president used Twitter for a bit more uplifting message:

"Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau. #Canada150"