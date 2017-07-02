5 juveniles injured when UTV rolls in Becker County

The sheriff's office received a call on the crash about 11:20 a.m, the report said.

According to the report, issued by Sheriff Todd Glander:

Five juveniles has been riding a Honda Pioneer crew cab utility task vehicle, when the driver lost control and the UTV rolled on a trail on the property of a family member.

Two victims, the 14-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old female passenger, were airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

Three boys, ages 8, 11 and 13, suffered minor injuries.

None of the juveniles were wearing seatbelts or helmets, the report said.

Other agencies at the scene included the Minnesota State Patrol, Detroit Lakes Police Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Division, Carsonville Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.