Roundup of Brainerd lakes area Fourth of July events

Brainerd/Baxter

Tuesday, July 4

The American Celebration

4 p.m.: Parade, Brainerd.

6:30 p.m.: Headline band, The Dweebs, Don Adamson Sports Complex, Brainerd High School. Free admission.

10 p.m.: Presentation of the flag and Amanda Longie performs the national anthem.

10:15 p.m.: World Class Fireworks-Flashing Thunder with fireworks set to music on B93.3, Don Adamson Sports Complex, Brainerd High School.

Friday, July 7

6 p.m.: Wounded Warriors softball game, Mills Field.

Friday-Saturday, July 7-8

Third annual Iconic Fest, the Green Lantern.

Saturday, July 8

8 a.m.: 18th annual Susan G. Komen Brainerd Lakes Race for the Cure, Forestview Middle School, Baxter.

8 a.m.: Paul Bunyan Extreme Race, Mount Ski Gull.

Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9

"This One's for Hop" softball tournament called the Hopper Tourney, Memorial Park, Brainerd.

Crosby

Tuesday, July 4

11 a.m.: Parade beginning in Ironton.

There will be a beer garden and live music at Crosby Memorial Park on Serpent Lake.

Fireworks at dusk.

Fairfield Township

Tuesday, July 4

9 a.m.: Annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, Fairfield Town Hall (approximately 15 miles north of Crosby or 5 miles south of Emily on Highway 6, just north of the intersection of State Highway 6 and County Road 36).

There will also be a short program of patriotic readings and music with light refreshments to follow.

Nisswa

Monday, July 3

Downtown Nisswa

All day: Eats, treats and shopping.

1-3 p.m.: Turtle race registration.

3 p.m.: Turtle races.

3-5 p.m.: Hans Blix & the Weapons Inspectors perform benefit concert for Nisswa Lake Park in the Pocket Park at the highway tunnel.

3-7 p.m.: Crow White band performs on outdoor stage at the Pickle Factory.

5:30 p.m.: Unicycling Unicorn at the turtle track.

7 p.m.: Parade down Main Street.

8:15 p.m.-1 a.m.: Lisa Wenger performs on outdoor stage at the Pickle Factory.

Pequot Lakes

Monday, July 3

Trailside Park unless otherwise noted

5 p.m.: Food vendors.

6-10 p.m.: Beer garden.

6 p.m.: Bean bag toss tournament; $10 per two-player team; cash prizes.

6:30 p.m.: Band performance by SOLO.

After dusk: Fireworks by Hollywood Pyrotechnics, Inc. behind Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 30985 Front St. Note the change in location from previous years. Recommended viewing locations are Trailside Park North and South, Pequot Lakes High School varsity baseball field, Pequot Lake Middle School parking lot and TDS Telecom parking lot.

Tuesday, July 4

Trailside Park unless otherwise noted

7-11 a.m.: Fire department pancake breakfast, fire hall. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Flea market, craft fair, food vendors and live music by Carlos Quinche (contemporary and Andean folk music).

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Bungee Trampoline and Kids Climb, Trailside Park South.

10 a.m.: Money in the Haystack and Golden Bobber Hunt, Trailside Park North.

10:30 a.m.: Kiddie parade and bed races (five per team) registration, bandshell.

11 a.m.: Kiddie parade, Veterans Memorial Walking Path.

11 a.m.: Bed races, Paul Bunyan Trail in Trailside Park North.

Noon: Stars & Stripes parade.

County State Aid Highway 11/Main Street and County Road 112/Rasmussen Road will be closed to through traffic at 11 a.m. July 4 for the parade. Parking will be available at TDS and Pequot Lakes High School (cross at stoplights). Handicapped parking will be available on Government Drive, East Butler Street, St. Alice Church and Old Highway 371 (Pequot Lakes Dental). Spaces will be marked.

Free bus shuttle service will be offered from Eagle View Elementary School to the Pequot Lakes Fire Hall. Arrive early.

Parking will not be allowed along the parade route or on CSAH 11. Vehicles parked there will be ticketed and towed.