Single car crash injures 4
Four people, including two children, were injured in a Saturday crash on Highway 169 when the car left the road and struck a tree.
The Aitkin County crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 2105 Chrysler 200 was traveling north on the highway when it crossed through the southbound lanes and hit a tree in the west ditch. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
The driver, Vanessa Sue Stewart, 41, Wichita, Kan., and three of her passengers, Tyler B. Smith, 18, Hutchinson, Kan., and Nathaniel C. Stewart, 6, along with Sascha J. Stewart, 4, both of Wichita, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. None of the injuries required hospitalization, the state patrol reported.