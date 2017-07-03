Single car crash injures 4

Four people, including two children, were injured in a Saturday crash on Highway 169 when the car left the road and struck a tree.

The Aitkin County crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 2105 Chrysler 200 was traveling north on the highway when it crossed through the southbound lanes and hit a tree in the west ditch. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.