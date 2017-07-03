One Brainerd construction project to be completed soon

Tri-City Paving, the project contractor, should be back on Jackson Street July 5-7 to install the final layer of pavement on the street, Sandy said. Striping should follow during the first part of the following week, he said.

Tri-City Paving is handling two other projects this summer—a project to resurface Buffalo Hills Lane from South Sixth Street to Graydon Avenue and a mill and overlay of Oak Street from South Sixth Street to Southeast 19th Street.

The contractor should be back out on Oak Street July 5-7 replacing the next section of pedestrian ramps, Sandy said. Work will continue heading east until it hits Southeast 19th Street. The final completion date for the project is Aug. 5, he said, and the contractor has indicated it should be complete by then.

"If it ends up being the (Aug.) 12th, we won't have any heartburn over that," Sandy said.

The Oak Street project started June 12 when Tri-City Paving began milling, or removing the top layer of the street. The contractor will start the Buffalo Hills Lane project in the next two weeks, Sandy said, and the project should be completed by the first week of August.

The Jackson Street project includes removing the existing bituminous and gravel section and placing 6 inches of new gravel and 4 inches of bituminous pavement. The Buffalo Hills Lane project includes removing the existing bituminous and gravel section and resurfacing the street with 5 inches of gravel and 3.5 inches of bituminous pavement.

The Oak Street project includes milling 1.5 inches of bituminous pavement and adding 3 inches of new bituminous pavement and upgrading curb ramps.

Streets in good condition are considered candidates for a mill and overlay, which means grinding off the top 1.5 inches of pavement and repaving the street with about 2 inches of new bituminous pavement, along with shoulder and restoration work, Sandy stated in a memo.