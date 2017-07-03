Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Driver dies in high-speed crash at BIR

    Pilot who died in plane crash near Moorhead airport identified

    By Helmut Schmidt Today at 9:40 a.m.
    A light plane crashed in a field near the Moorhead airport Sunday, July 2, 2017. The status of the pilot was unknown as of press time. Forum News Service photo.

    MOORHEAD - The pilot of a small plane that crashed by the Interstate 94 weigh station here not long after 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, died at the scene, Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist said Monday, July 3.

    Bergquist identified the pilot as Mark Yaggie, Breckenridge, Minn.

    The plane went down in a field just west of the Moorhead airport on the south side of the interstate, Clay County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Josh Schroeder said.

    A call came into the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 6:05 p.m.

    It was unknown if the two-seat private plane was trying to land at the time of the crash.

    Schroeder said the single-engine plane appeared to be a vintage warbird-type aircraft.

    The plane had one man on board, Schroeder said. 

    Witnesses said they saw a gurney behind an ambulance with a cover over the top.

    First responders from several agencies were at the scene, including the Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol and F-M Ambulance.

    Authorities on the scene said there was fuel leaking from the plane, but it did not catch fire.

    Schroeder said investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration had taken over the crash investigation.

    Forum News Service contributed to this report.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrashairportmoorheadminnesota
    Helmut Schmidt

    Helmut Schmidt was born in Germany, but grew up in the Twin Cities area, graduating from Park High School of Cottage Grove. After serving a tour in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St Paul, Minn., graduating in 1984 with a degree in journalism. He then worked at the Albert Lea (Minn.) Tribune and served as managing editor there for three years. He joined The Forum in October 1989, working as a copy editor until 2000. Since then, he has worked as a reporter on several beats, including education, Fargo city government, business and military affairs. He is currently The Forum's K-12 education reporter.

    hschmidt@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5583
    Advertisement
    randomness