Facebook feud leads to man getting stabbed in his chest
BRANDON, Minn. — A feud on Facebook led to a stabbing in Brandon Sunday night.
At about 11 p.m. on July 2, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call from a resident in Brandon reporting that Bailey Scott Zastrow, 18, had been stabbed in a home.
Douglas County sheriff's deputies, North Ambulance and Brandon First Responders were dispatched to the scene, where deputies learned Zastrow had two non-life threatening stab wounds, one to his chest and one on his arm.
Within a short time, the suspect, identified as Gavin Daniel Johnson, 20, also of Brandon, was found at a different house. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Douglas County Jail.
Zastrow and Johnson are acquaintances and had recently been arguing on Facebook, which led to a physical confrontation at Second Street West in Brandon, according to the deputies' report.
During the encounter, authorities said that Johnson pulled a knife and stabbed Zastrow two times before Zastrow fled to a nearby residence.
Zastrow was transported by North Ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital. The investigation remains active and criminal charges against Johnson are pending.