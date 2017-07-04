Other Opinion: Sing forth the fourth for the Fourth

The better-known first verse ends weakly with a question and an unfinished story, Morris argued. The fourth verse ends with a strong exclamation.

With Duluth and the nation preparing to celebrate another Independence Day tomorrow, the fourth verse of the Fourth's most-famous song merits some renewed consideration. And forthwith, too.

Read through the lyrics again (or, for most of us, the first time). The fourth verse easily is the most poignant, the most powerful and the most patriotic of Francis Scott Key's signature work, isn't it? Key wrote the poem that'd become the anthem at the Battle of Baltimore, during one of the key moments of the War of 1812. Key was inspired when he saw the American flag still flying above Fort McHenry despite heavy cannon fire. Set to music, it became the national anthem in 1931.

So sing that fourth verse for the Fourth this year. Every year. Make it a tradition. Heck, sing all four verses. Here they are:

Oh, say can you see by the dawn's early light,

What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming?

Whose broad stripes and bright stars thru the perilous fight,

O'er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming?

And the rockets' red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.

Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave,

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

On the shore, dimly seen through the mists of the deep,

Where the foe's haughty host in dread silence reposes,

What is that which the breeze, o'er the towering steep,

As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?

Now it catches the gleam of the morning's first beam,

In full glory reflected now shines in the stream:

'Tis the star-spangled banner! Oh long may it wave,

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore,

That the havoc of war and the battle's confusion,

A home and a country should leave us no more!

Their blood has washed out of of their foul footsteps' pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave,

From the terror of flight and the gloom of the grave:

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave,

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Oh! thus be it ever, when freemen shall stand,

Between their loved home and the war's desolation!

Blest with victory and peace, may the heav'n rescued land,

Praise the Pow'r that hath made and preserved us a nation.

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto: "In God is our trust."

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave,

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

-- Duluth News Tribune