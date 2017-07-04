3 hurt - 1 critically - in 2 motorcycle crashes

The Lake Shore Police Department reported it responded to one crash Saturday and another Sunday.

Saturday, a 67-year-old Lake Shore woman, Barbara K. Anderson, lost control of her motorcycle on County Highway 78. Anderson was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for critical injuries.

Sunday, Lake Shore police responded to a motorcycle crash on County Highway 77 near Little John Road in Lake Shore. A 60-year-old Brainerd man, Robert A. Young, and his passenger, 58-year-old Lorri L. Badeaux of Brainerd, were riding on County Highway 77 when the driver lost control trying to avoid a deer. Both were transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for possible injuries. Badeaux was reported in fair condition Monday, while information on Young was unavailable.

None of those involved in the crashes wore helmets, the police department reported.

Assisting the Lake Shore police were the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Nisswa Police Department and Nisswa Fire and Rescue.