ATV crash breaks man's leg

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported the incident occurred at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at BIR, 5523 Birchdale Road.

Joshua Carl Maciej, 20, was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. The driver of the ATV, Corine Jo Schlangen, 18, of Eden Valley, suffered no apparent injury.