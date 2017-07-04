Search
    ATV crash breaks man's leg

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:00 a.m.
    A 20-year-old Waite Park man suffered a broken leg when he was struck by an all-terrain vehicle Saturday at Brainerd International Raceway.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported the incident occurred at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at BIR, 5523 Birchdale Road.

    Joshua Carl Maciej, 20, was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. The driver of the ATV, Corine Jo Schlangen, 18, of Eden Valley, suffered no apparent injury.

