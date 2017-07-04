Youths receive Dairy Day awards

Receiving senior champion honors was Tanner Rohner of Pennock with a Holstein 4-year-old cow. Ryan Talberg of Freeport won reserve champion with his Holstein 3-year-old cow.

Junior showmanship honors went to Kaitlyn Byker of Foreston, and Joseph Caughey of Brainerd received second place. Jenna Caughey of Brainerd won the intermediate showmanship title and Andrew Caughey of Brainerd received second place. Senior showmanship honors went to Rohner and Harth received second.

Sponsors of this year's show were Kanabec County American Dairy Association, Mille Lacs County American Dairy Association, AgStar Financial Services, Modern Farm Equipment, Neighborhood National Bank, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Chisago-Isanti-Anoka County American Dairy Association, Crow Wing County Farm Bureau and Crow Wing County American Dairy Association.