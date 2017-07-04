Bicyclist runs stop sign, injured in crash
NISSWA—A cyclist was injured Saturday after running a stop sign and striking a car at a Nisswa intersection.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported the crash occurred about 11 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of County Highway 13 and Mollie Lake Road. According to the crash report, Eric Louis Fotsch, 43, of St. Paul, struck the vehicle broadside after running a stop sign.
Fotsch fell and suffered road rash. Ambulance personnel checked out Fotsch at the scene, and he was treated and released.
The driver of the vehicle, Patricia Jean Campbell, 59, of Sartell, was not injured in the crash.