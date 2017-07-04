Strong thunderstorm to hit parts of Crow Wing County

Wind gusts up to 40 mph, half-inch hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm, the weather service reported.

The storms track was expected to include Crosby, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Nisswa, Ironton, Fifty Lakes, Cuyuna, Merrifield, Mission, Wolford, Riverton, Trommald, Cuyuna Country State Park, Upper Mission Lake, Edward Lake, and Lower Mission Lake.

"Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes," the weather service urged. "If you are on or near one of the many area lakes, get off the water immediately and seek shelter on shore inside a sturdy building or a hard-topped vehicle. If possible, stay away from trees."

The weather service noted this storm may intensify. Keep tuned to media outlets for updates.

Weather outlook

There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon from near Walker eastward through the Brainerd Lakes to Pine City, Siren, and Spooner in Wisconsin.

Thunderstorms are also possible north of the Iron Range to the International Border. A few of the storms may be strong or severe.

Another round of thunderstorms is possible tonight beginning this evening in north-central Minnesota, and expanding southeast across most of the Northland overnight. Some of the storms overnight may be strong or severe and will have the

potential to produce heavy rainfall.

The week ahead

Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night across the Northland. A few storms may be strong to severe and produce heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has the Northland under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday

and Wednesday night. The strongest storms may produce large hail,

damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Severe thunderstorms are much more likely on Thursday and Thursday evening, especially across the eastern third of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has indicated a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across much of the area, along with an enhanced risk across portions of northern Wisconsin. Very large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

There is a small chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.