3-vehicle crash injures 2

The crash was reported at 3:32 p.m. Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Loretta J. Ahlgrim, 78, Brainerd, was driving a Mercury Sable north in the southbound lane of Highway 10. Two southbound vehicles, a Dodge Caravan and a Honda motorcycle, collided trying to avoid the wrong-way car.

The Caravan driver, Chad A. Smith, 36, of Firestone, Colo., was not injured in the crash. Ahlgrim was also uninjured. Both vehicle drivers were wearing seat belts.

The motorcycle driver, Rolland J. Trettel, 53, and his passenger, Mardelle M. Trettel, 51, both of Bowlus, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. Both were wearing helmets.