Rally in support of Mille Lacs walleye fishing planned

Gov. Mark Dayton will be fishing on a Fisher's Resort launch boat Saturday. In a news release, the organization Proper Economic Resource Management said it wishes to "circle the wagons" in a peaceful protest to "keep our walleye fishing and save our economy."

Participants are encouraged to support the area economically as well, organizers noted in the release, but purchasing a meal or fishing.

"This an attempt to show the governor and his media there is support, please join us and be respectful," the release stated.

Proper Economic Resource Management stated it believes management of the lake has become political and is negatively impacting the area's economy.

