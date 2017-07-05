Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Strong thunderstorm to hit parts of Crow Wing County

    Crosslake Conversations commence this month

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:30 a.m.

    The Crosslake Community Center started a new program in 2017 called Crosslake Conversations.

    The free program will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. July 12 at the Crosslake Community Center.

    Crosslake Conversation are described as simple conversation to share perspectives on community happenings, fun and heritage.

    The program will provide a variety of topics to keep local residents up to date on current projects and initiatives that will shape the future of the Crosslake community. Crosslake Conversations will also feature a segment that will open the door to Crosslake's past and also include a mystery topic. Crosslake will also be hosting the program in August and possibly September.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrosslake Conversations
    Advertisement
    randomness