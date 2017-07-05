Crosslake Conversations commence this month

Crosslake Conversation are described as simple conversation to share perspectives on community happenings, fun and heritage.

The program will provide a variety of topics to keep local residents up to date on current projects and initiatives that will shape the future of the Crosslake community. Crosslake Conversations will also feature a segment that will open the door to Crosslake's past and also include a mystery topic. Crosslake will also be hosting the program in August and possibly September.