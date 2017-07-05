Minnesotans are encouraged to apply and serve in demonstration of public service. The newest vacancies are listed, and the full list of 410 vacancies can be found online. Go to bit.ly/2uHvgYj for more information on the open positions page.

Applications may be submitted online, and must be submitted within 21 days of the "publish date" listed on the open positions page, to be assured of full consideration by the appointing authority. Appointing authorities may choose to review applications received by the secretary of state after the 21-day application period.

Current vacancies

• Child Support Task Force, one seat—parent,

• Governor's Interagency Coordinating Council On Early Childhood Intervention, one seat—parent (child younger than 7) member,

• Home Care and Assisted Living Program Advisory Council, one seat—home care licensee,

• Medical Cannabis Review Panel, one seat—health care practitioner,

• Ombudsperson Board for Spanish-speaking and Hispanic/Latino Families, three seats—public member,

• Special Education Advisory Panel, three seats—school/related service personnel,

• Speech-language Pathologist And Audiologist Advisory Council, one seat—speech-language pathologist;

• State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind, one seat—vocational rehabilitation counselor.

To apply

Visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's open position page. Scroll down to find the correct agency, board or council. Choose the correct seat type, and click button that says "apply." The system will walk people through creating an application profile. Page two of the application will now allow applicants to attach the following documents:

• Letter of Interest

• Resume or Biography

Applicants are encouraged to use the online application as the appointing authority will have access to information as soon as it is submitted. Applications submitted via downloadable application may experience some delay in reaching the appointing authority.

Paper applications may be submitted by email to open.appointments

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

180 State Office Building

100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St. Paul, MN 55155-1299

In accordance with the Minnesota Open Appointments Law, the secretary of state acts as an administrator in publishing vacancies, receiving applications and recording appointments. Applications will be reviewed and appointments made by the appointing authorities. Questions about specific vacancies and appointments should be directed to the appointing authority. Applications are kept on file for a one-year period.