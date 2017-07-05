Brainerd Public Library offers free gardening class

This presentation will help attendees understand key components of different soil types and the challenges that each type can present. Information will be provided on improving soil quality by means of soil conditioning, incorporating compost and fertilizing for the best result. Register for this free program by calling the library at 218-829- 5574.

Free master gardener classes through the University of Minnesota Extension Crow Wing County Master Gardeners will take place at the Brainerd Public Library throughout the year. Monthly presentations facilitated by certified University of Minnesota Extension Crow Wing County Master Gardeners, who will discuss subjects ranging from garden tools to gourds.

Master gardeners are University of Minnesota-trained volunteers whose job is to educate the public about a variety of horticulture subjects using readily available, up-to-date research-based information. The Master Gardener Program educational effort is designed to enhance the public's quality of life and to promote good stewardship of the environment. Go to www.crowwingmastergardeners.org for more information.

Upcoming classes at the Brainerd Public Library include:

Noon, Aug. 8, "Water Wisely" with Coralee Fox,

Noon, Sept. 12, "Dahlias" with Jackie Burkey,

Noon, Oct. 10, "Beware: Within the Plant Kingdom Lurks Evil" with Jennifer Knutson,

Noon, Nov. 14, "Exploring the Medicinal Value of Common Herbs" with JoAnn Weaver,

Noon, Dec. 12, "Shakespeare's Gardens" with JoAnn Weaver.