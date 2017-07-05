The Baxter City Council will meet in the work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, to discuss the 2018-19 capital improvements plan. The council is expected to offer direction on which street projects will be on the list for the next two years.

Staff is recommending a direct mail notification to affected property owners yet this summer, perhaps as early as this month.

Street names discussed for upcoming projects include Memorywood Drive and Excelsior Road, Fairview Road and Cypress Drive, College Road and Industrial Park Road. Streets marked on the map for future projects to be discussed Wednesday include those in the Camwood Trail neighborhood, among others.

Also on the agenda for the council meeting is a taxi license for Grab-a-Cab seeking licensing from July to the end of June in 2018 and an application for a mobile vending permit for Green Canteen Food Truck to operate at Jack Pine Brewery.

The regular council session begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The council is meeting Wednesday instead of the normal Tuesday session because of the Fourth of July holiday.