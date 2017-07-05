A searcher found Bruce Peterson’s body in a remote and heavily wooded area near the Dakota County Fairgrounds, where he and his wife had been staying in the campgrounds, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said.

Foul play is not suspected, Leslie said, adding the sheriff’s office and Hennepin County medical examiner’s office continue to investigate.

Peterson left the campgrounds around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to go for a walk and have a cigar, but never returned, Leslie said. He was reported missing the next morning.

The sheriff’s office had asked for the public’s help in finding Peterson.

On Tuesday, a group of about 70 people scoured the area for Peterson. A local resident who was part of that search went out Wednesday morning by himself and discovered Peterson’s body about 9:30 a.m.