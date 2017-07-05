Much Obliged: Let's Go Fishing fundraiser was a success
On June 21, the Jack Pine Brewery hosted the Brainerd Lakes Area Chapter of Let's Go Fishing for their first "Pints for a Purpose" event in their new facility.
It was a wonderful evening in a beautiful location! Thanks to Jack Pine Brewery for approaching us with this fundraising opportunity.
In addition, Papa Murphy's provided pizza for all guests. The Papa Murphy's staff was very professional and added to the fun of the evening!
Funds collected will help us continue our mission to get seniors, veterans and disabled adults on the water.
Brainerd Lakes Area Chapter of Let's Go Fishing