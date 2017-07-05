Much Obliged: Brainerd History Week was a success
On behalf of the Brainerd History Week Committee, we would like to thank the following people for extending your helping hands towards the weeklong event that educated and informed the community about our rich history. Because of your support and assistance, you helped make Brainerd History Week the success that it was. Thank you
Committee members/significant success makers include: Mary Koep, Theresa Goble, Laura Busch, Jolene Bradley, Chuck Marohn, Larry Osvold, The Elks Lodge, Holly Holm, Pam Nelson, Mike Peterson, Nancy Cross, Rick Fargo and Andrew Hook as well as Carl "Fert" Faust, local historian; Walter Straka, Last Man - Bataan; Doug Thompson, Camp Ripley Military Museum; Daughters of The American Revolution; Brainerd Civil Air Patrol Squadron; Don Caldwell, Author - 194th Tank Battalion in Bataan; Jim Opolony, historian; Writer/Editor: Tenlee Lund - Bataan Death March; Shirley Kuhn, Gold Star Mother; Brainerd Dispatch; Bob Jenkins, Sheriff character; Vicki Foss, Jim Nelson, David Jeremiason - Lead Paddlers; Gary Isackson, Matthew Hughes, Mike LaFlex - Landing Helpers; Brainerd Riverfront Committee; and Dan Hegstad, video montage.
Holly Holm, Executive Director
Brainerd Community Action