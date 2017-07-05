Pets of the week

Taz is a 1-year-old, 37-pound husky mix. This happy silly boy is looking for his new home. Taz was found a stray, but was never claimed by an owner. A large fenced yard would be best for Taz. He has tons of energy to burn off. He will make a nice companion for someone. Come and meet him today.

For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.