    Pets of the week

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:14 p.m.
    Mindy came to HART as a stray. She is a gentle girl who loves being held. She is a sweet girl looking for her forever home. Come meet Mindy today!

    Taz is a 1-year-old, 37-pound husky mix. This happy silly boy is looking for his new home. Taz was found a stray, but was never claimed by an owner. A large fenced yard would be best for Taz. He has tons of energy to burn off. He will make a nice companion for someone. Come and meet him today.

    For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.

