Nearly a week before the Fourth of July, lakes area residents began the temporary annexations of small plots of grass, establishing territories sought for prime parade and fireworks viewing.

Under a cloudy afternoon sky, Sara Karels pushed her mower over blooming clover in the large rectangular area she and boyfriend Mark Moody claimed as their own.

Moody stood by with the couple's 14-month-old daughter, Rylee, and the family dog, Dozer. Because the area was staked, Moody said those responsible for mowing the area left it untouched.

"Since we're going to be coming back down here to put our tent and everything up, we thought it would be nice for it to be mowed," Moody said.

Karels paused the mowing to join Moody in sharing what they looked most forward to about the Fourth of July: the parade, of course, but also the free concert on the football field, the corn on the cob feed and the slightly more relaxed attitude toward firework ignition. The city's American Celebration culminates with a massive fireworks display, and Moody and Karels, along with friends, will have almost all the comforts of home while enjoying the pyrotechnics.

This is the second year the Brainerd family ensured access to the full gamut of planned activities—last year, they purchased rights to a portion of a parking lot. For this summer's celebration, Moody and Karels were joined by Andrew Mahurin and his fiancee, Dawn Fiebing, along with their daughter, 2-year-old Emma Mahurin. Moody said he had no issue recruiting the couple's friends to join in their efforts—as it turned out, Mahurin is a seasoned professional at camping out for entertainment.

A native of Kissimmee, Fla., Mahurin had his first brush with fame with an appearance in the Orlando Sentinel newspaper, as one of the dedicated Star Wars fans awaiting the release of one of its more recent contributions to the film series.

"Me and another guy, he was dressed as a Sith Lord, and I was dressed as a Jedi Knight, and we had a lightsaber battle," Mahurin said.

This was but one of Mahurin's movie overnights—he also camped out for the other Star Wars flicks, Lord of the Rings and a number of Harry Potter installments.

Planning efforts were fast and furious Thursday between Moody and Mahurin, who plotted out what must be purchased the next morning prior to the full-fledged construction efforts. On the shopping list were tents and a grill, among a number of grocery items.

"I'm going to start the ribs marinating on Saturday," Mahurin said. "Well, Saturday, I'll get the rub put on them for 24 hours, and then I put it in the marinade. I'm very picky about my ribs."

Friday morning, tent pitching was underway as Fiebing and Emma joined in set-up efforts. Mahurin read the instructions as Moody pulled the folded up tent poles from their packaging. The two unraveled the nylon tent and began to slide the poles into place, securing them as they went.

A brand-new charcoal grill stood nearby, built piece by piece from its box just moments earlier. A close call with a dropped washer nearly sabotaged the grill assembly, but it was located amid the freshly mown grass.

Moody's advice for intrepid Fourth of July groupies? Buy sturdier tent stakes and put together the grill ahead of time—but most importantly, make sure you're doing all of it with friends and family.

A Brainerd 4th of July

• Noon: Free corn on the cob feed hosted by the American Legion Post No. 255, 708 Front St., Brainerd.

• 4 p.m.: Parade, Brainerd. The parade stars near Kiwanis Park, traveling north on East River Road to Laurel Street. There it heads east to South Fifth Street, where it turns south back to College Drive.

• 6:30 p.m.: Headline band, The Dweebs, Don Adamson Sports Complex, Brainerd High School. Free admission.

• 10 p.m.: Presentation of the flag and Amanda Longie performs the national anthem.

• 10:15 p.m.: World Class Fireworks-Flashing Thunder with fireworks set to music on B93.3, Don Adamson Sports Complex, Brainerd High School.