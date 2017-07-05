Morrison County crash injures 2

A Buick LeSabre was traveling east on Highway 27, and a Kia Sportage was traveling west. The Buick crossed the centerline and sideswiped the Kia. The Buick continued east and struck the cable barrier on the north side of Highway 27 before coming to a stop.

A 17-year-old male was driving the Buick and was transported to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia with non-life-threatening injuries. The Kia driver Susan Catherine Adickes, 46, of Finlayson, was transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions were reportedly wet at the time of the crash. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.