Choir shares message of hope and life

It has been 20 years since the African Children's Choir last performed in Brainerd, said Vicki Foss, executive director of the Northland Arboretum, and Thursday's concert was the result of five years of planning.

The African Children's Choir began as a way to show the Western world the dignity, hope and joy of Africa's children, tour leader Keira Carnie said. People only saw the photos of poverty and war in Africa, she said, and didn't think much of its potential.

"These children that come from Uganda are the hope and future of Uganda," Carnie said. "They are full of life, they're full of ambition, they're full of joy and hope, and they love their country. They want to go home and make it better."

The program features children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. This choir is special, Carnie said, because 17 children play the drums, the most of any African Children's Choir. Crowds love when the children play the drums, she said, as well as a traditional African dance.

"Which is how they dance with their tribes back at home," Carnie said. "And that sort of gives people the most understanding of their culture."

Carnie decided to volunteer with the choir after it performed at her church in England. What stood out was the choir's energy, talent and quality, she said.

"It wasn't just the cute factor, these children had talent," Carnie said.

Carnie also identified with the group's mission, with its focus on education. The children return to their communities and families full of ambition, she said, and their newfound education. This choir's director is a former choir child who just graduated in Uganda with a degree in performing arts.

"We're really lucky to have her on tour with us," Carnie said.

Carnie, from England, is volunteering with the choir for a year, which includes a 10-month tour. She went to Uganda in March before flying with the children to the United States in April. There are about four performances a week during the tour, Carnie said, which has covered the Midwest before heading up to Canada and through the East Coast before ending in Texas.

Before leaving for the U.S., Carnie visited the training academy and school the children will return to. She got to see their homes and meet the families, which was eye-opening. She thinks about that experience when she sees the children in the U.S., getting into beds, taking hot showers and choosing what food to eat.

"You kind of remember where they have come from," Carnie said. "It's nice the way their culture naturally comes out through their play and what they're doing."

The children stay with host families on the tour, Carnie said, which gives them a chance to learn about U.S. culture. Host families always commend the children for their top-notch manners and politeness, she said.

"The culture of how children are raised in Africa is very different to here," Carnie said. "They are taught to respect their parents, to help their parents."

It's interesting to see the children in the choir interact with American children, Carnie said. They're very appreciative of many things American children take for granted, she said. They don't have dolls at home, so they love playing with a Barbie doll an American child wouldn't be interested in.

"But then you see them swimming together and playing soccer together," Carnie said. "And you realize kids are kids."

During their time in the U.S., the children have learned to love pizza, Carnie said, which is now their favorite food.

On the tour, volunteers are called aunties and uncles, Carnie said. Her polo shirt, for example, is embroidered with "Auntie Keira." Volunteers fill the role of family, friend, mentor, teacher and caretaker, she said.

"It's quite a rigorous process to become an auntie, to become a chaperone," Carnie said. "Because of the variety of roles."

Volunteers are encouraged to keep up a lifelong connection with the children, Carnie said, by writing to them and visiting them after the tour is over.

"We will have, sort of, a special relationship in their hearts," Carnie said.

The children in the choir that stopped in Brainerd are all from Uganda. Music for Life, the parent organization for the African Children's Choir, works in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. The organization has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of more than 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history, according to a release.

---

This story has been updated to include Vicki Foss's title as executive director of the Northland Arboretum.

The Dispatch regrets the error.