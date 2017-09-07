Public input sought on Cass, Hubbard watershed plan

"This plan will serve as a comprehensive implementation plan for the recently completed Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies plan," said John Ringle, Cass County Environmental Services Director, in a news release. "The plan will focus on determining the best ways to protect our surface water (lakes, streams and wetlands) and groundwater."

Community input and written public comments are being accepted by Cass and Hubbard counties to help determine priorities of the plan and to gather ideas on how to protect water resources. The deadline for the initial public comment period is Sept. 8.

A public kick-off meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Walker Community Center. A beans and brats picnic-style dinner will be followed by keynote speaker Ron Schara, a long-time advocate for the Minnesota outdoors, who will address the importance of communities and local governments working together to protect our waters. The meeting and dinner is open to the public and will review key watershed data and information and discuss values and issues.

The Leech Lake River watershed is unique in both its pristine nature as well as the potential level of development, which can diminish water quality.

"The watershed has 854,659 forested acres, 277 river miles, and over 750 lakes. The lakes and rivers remain largely unimpaired but face potential for development," said Julie Kingsley, Hubbard Soil and Water Conservation District, in the release.

Major threats to the watershed include the loss of shoreline and aquatic habitat, population growth of up to 60 percent by 2030, increased pollution and loss of biodiversity due to the expansion of invasive species. Sixty-one priority lakes were identified for protection, along with the Necktie River, Bungashing Creek and the Kabekona River.

Public input is sought on issues concerning the natural environment; quality of life for landowners and visitors; watershed leadership; climate and risks for water quality and quantity; and financial resources for managing issues. An online survey will soon be available for input from the public who are not able to attend the Sept. 15 meeting.

More information about this project and the public meeting is available from John Ringle, Cass County Environmental Services Department, at 218-547-7256 or by email to john.ringle@co.cass.mn.us; Julie Kingsley, Hubbard SWCD, 218-732-0121, Julie.Kingsley@mn.nacdnet.net; Julie Blackburn, RESPEC, 651-305-2272, Julie.Blackburn@respec.com; or at the project website www.co.cass.mn.us/LLR1W1P.