Emergency vehicles block off a driveway Sunday night on the 14000 block of Wildwood Drive in Crosslake. Firefighters were called to respond to a structure fire at the address. Bob Perkins/submitted photo

CROSSLAKE—Firefighters from the Crosslake and Ideal fire departments were called to a structure fire about 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The fire was reported on the 14000 block of Wildwood Drive. At about 9:30 p.m., a dispatcher canceled further response from Ideal firefighters, who were called to provide mutual aid with manpower and an additional truck.