Walking tour being offered again in Little Falls

The last ravine tour in July was well-attended and there were requests for another.

The ravine walking tour, which is about five blocks long, will allow people to explore the Little Falls Ravine that once ran through the east side of town and has been mostly erased from the landscape. Participants can look for remnants of the landmark while listening to stories of the ravine's role in the city's history.

The tour begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon. It will start at the corner of Second Avenue and Second Street Northeast in Little Falls, near the former site of the old central office building.

The cost of the tour is $20 plus tax for general admission and $15 plus tax for members of the historical society. Children 12 and under may attend for free.

Admissions can be purchased via MCHS's online shop at https://squareup.com/store/morrison-county-historical-society or at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls.

Reservations are due by Sept. 13, with a limit of 20 reservations for this event. Call 320-632-4007 for more information.