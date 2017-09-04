Progress: Lonesome Cottage sets foothold in lakes area

"It is all made locally," Brandon said. "This is a local business that takes a lot of pride in doing things to support and advocate for the local economy. For Jill and I, we try to volunteer as much as we can in the area. We try to give back as much as we can and we encourage the other guys and gals working here to do the same."

Despite the company's relatively large size, each piece of furniture comes with a personal touch, the owners said.

"Our pieces are made by one builder," Jill said. "It's not an assembly line. One builder makes an entire dresser, so our guys and gals take pride in what they make from start to finish. It's cheesy, but there really is love in every piece that goes through here."

"We have 60-plus guys building furniture here, and they all have specialities," Brandon said. "We have the best chair builders, the best case builders and the best bed builders, and they all specialize in those areas, whereas a smaller operation may build a bed one day and a chair the next and you don't get that specialization. The people we have working here are the best we have ever had. ... It is just a phenomenal group of people, and great people make great products."

The company was founded in 1998 by brothers Matt and Jeff Balmer, who began by selling furniture built in their garage. After some expansion, the two sold the company to the Andersens in 2003.

After struggling to make a profit in the early stages of their ownership, the Andersens realized they would need to expand the company and broaden its appeal outside of the area. Brandon began to visit log home shows around the country to build the Lonesome Cottage name, as well as the company's furniture line, Fireside Lodge Furniture.

From there, business grew to the point where they were able to move into a 35,000-square-foot production facility in the business park of Pequot Lakes in January 2008.

"Nine months later, the economy collapsed and we scrambled like heck," Brandon said. "Our sales went down 15 percent in the next year—which was actually pretty good because most of our competition went down between 40 and 70 percent. We started picking up market share from our competitors who went out of business, and when the economy started to slowly rebound, our sales started to climb quite a bit."

By 2010, sales for Lonesome Cottage were back to their pre-recession levels, and sales have grown in the years since.

"Business has been really strong," Brandon said. "With the slow ramp-up of the economy, there has been a lot of hesitation from a lot of our customers to make big buys, and we have seen a lot of our hospitality stuff (for hotels, restaurants, etc.) just take off in the last year and a half or two years. That is where a lot of our growth has been."

Since the Andersens purchased Lonesome Cottage, the staff in the lakes area has nearly tripled, and they promote from within as much as possible.

"That has been important to us—being able to provide good jobs and training to people in the area," Jill said. "Brandon always says we have to account for 70 families. We have to make sure they have everything they need. It is a big responsibility, and one we don't take lightly."

Lonesome Cottage also operates bedding manufacturer Wooded River—based in Caldwell, Idaho—and sawmill Green Forest Inc. in Littlefork. They also have showrooms operating in Las Vegas and the "furniture capital of the world" of High Point, N.C.

Many of the designs for new furniture come from trends discovered through market research, but Brandon indicated many of the company's top designs come from custom orders.

"Our best designs come from our customers," Brandon said. "They ask for something custom and we tend to say, 'That looks pretty good and we should add it to our product line.'"

In addition to building quality furniture, the Andersens also take pride in the overall lack of wasted material at their facility. Tree bark is ground into mulch, cedar scrap is made into cedar chips for landscaping and sawdust is burned to heat the facility.

The two have also managed to juggle life both as husband and wife—raising three sons in the process—and as business partners.

"We have figured it out," Jill said. "I don't think it's something everyone can do, but we have been able to figure it out. He has his areas and I have mine. We spend a lot of time together, that's for sure."

With the company's 20th anniversary looming, the Andersens expect and hope to continue adding new product lines, and well as to continue to build the company's local, national and international customer base.

"There have been highs and lows over the past 14 years, but it has been exciting the whole way," Brandon said. "I am not one to sit idle. It is very gratifying to see the impact we can make for our customers. ... We have developed some great relationships."

• Business: Lonesome Cottage Furniture Co.

• City: Pequot Lakes

• Number of employees: 72

• Interesting or little known fact: The company is the largest rustic furniture maker in the country.