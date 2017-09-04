Progress: Making downtown a destination

At best it represents an incomplete view of reality. But there is no doubt, it's an inaccurate picture of what actually exists. The readers of the parable are in on it from the beginning because they know an elephant is much more than the sum of its parts.

Flawed perceptions can plague many things, including communities and downtowns.

Those who have spent decades downtown and those who are recent newcomers have both heard it all. Nothing downtown but bars. No reason to venture there. Nothing but boarded up storefronts. Nowhere to park. And for those who are long-time denizens or new shopkeepers downtown, not a true picture.

Dan and Amy Anderson heard questions about their plans to relocate their Hockey House business a handful of blocks to the west from the high visibility of their store on Brainerd's main thoroughfare of West Washington Street.

"I just think a lot of people don't get out and walk downtown," Dan Anderson said of perceptions. "I think if they did it would change."

Both Dan and Amy Anderson grew up in Brainerd and worked downtown for years. They first opened their business in the summer of 2012 and found a following with hockey supplies, equipment and service along with clothing and gift items that appeal well beyond hockey enthusiasts. With their move downtown on Laurel Street in the former Art and Frame space, they saw an opportunity to be part of something in their hometown, a small business neighborhood.

"We both wanted to get back to an almost community feel," Dan Anderson said, adding they wanted to be able to walk across the street and know their neighbors. "We both are from Brainerd. We both grew up here, too, and that meant a lot too to be able to come back and build off what has already been established here by the existing businesses, just add to them.

"We are just excited to be here and be part of something, to be part of the history of Brainerd."

Are there still bars in downtown Brainerd, vacant storefronts and buildings in need of an upgrade? Yes. But Dan Anderson said that's far from what makes up downtown Brainerd.

Recently, the 612 Station restaurant opened on Front Street and another restaurant in the process of renovating the former Blue Ox Bar on Laurel Street. Just down the block, brothers Nick and Joe Phelps renovated the interiors of three storefronts with Vaenn Har Hair Studio, the Lakes Area Music Festival offices and the Crossing Arts Alliance. Workers were putting finishing touches on the blue-awning fronted Phelps' building in August. These new enterprises and others join a number of going concerns that have been part of downtown for decades making up retail, offices, and eateries dotting the downtown area.

"I think people just need to give it a shot, just come down and see," Dan Anderson said. "I believe it is headed in the right direction, people are interested in downtown."

Amy Anderson said when they told their customers about the move a lot of them said they hadn't been downtown in years. But they were going to the post office, or Music General or Bridge of Harmony.

"It's just changing their thinking," Dan Anderson said.

"It's kind of fun because a lot of them are coming down here more often," Amy Anderson said.

The move downtown, they said, has worked out well. And as for that rubric about no parking, Dan Anderson said there are plenty of places to park and accessibility to traffic coming from all directions.

"You need people to come down here, but you need a reason for them to come down," he said. "Hopefully, we are one of the reasons for them to come down."

Down the block, the young people the Hockey House is bringing downtown with their parents is being noticed. The Gallery has been part of downtown Brainerd since 1971. The eclectic gift shop features new clothing, jewelry, greeting cards, Frisbee golf discs, gifts and music. And as a reward to those who kept their turntables and their record collections, vinyl is once again outselling CDs.

Jessica Doud, The Gallery manager, has been working at the store for 15 years. She started as a summer staffer when she was 16 and came back to it after a short stint away.

"It's the best thing I could ever have done for myself," she said, smiling as she set up a new store display with music playing in the background. "This place is my life. I love it."

Doud lived in downtown Brainerd for eight years in addition to working there. The Gallery is bordered by E.L. Menk and Bridge of Harmony. They feel like a team, Doud said.

"It's like a little community," she said. "We all kind of watch out for each other. We take turns shoveling each others sidewalks. ... The people that have been down here a long time want nothing but the best for this space."

Doud said the Hockey House has been a good addition.

"It brings a different clientele downtown," she said, adding people come into The Gallery and ask them if they are a new store and how long they've been open. Try 45 years. Doud said things have changed over the years. Clothing has expanded and they seek to bring in gifts and inventory not found in big box retail stores. For downtown to thrive, even grow, Doud said the more businesses they have downtown the more people will have a reason to come downtown and see what they may have overlooked for a number of years.

"We've seen a lot of things change around us but our customers still keep coming," Doud said. "We're making sure this place isn't going anywhere."

Fresh starts

Downtown Brainerd has seen its share of revitalization efforts. Plans and people have come and gone. Great downtown fires, including modern blazes that altered the landscape in 1987 and 1991, changed the city. As did the exodus of major downtown retail anchors like Montgomery Ward and J.C. Penney with the construction of the first mall in Brainerd on the city's east side. Then came the body blows of the Westgate Mall and, finally, the Highway 371 bypass. Then and now there were decisions questioned, such as the destruction of the Brainerd railroad depot. But through it all, downtown Brainerd endured with long-standing businesses providing livelihoods and jobs.

Now recent renewed activity has downtown veterans wondering if this is the time downtown Brainerd will overcome misconceptions, take advantage of funds available to improve buildings, storefronts and apartments and turn a new corner for revitalization—the kind that creates a buzz and brings more people back downtown. The question will be whether it's a momentum with staying power.

Rick Bjork, The Gallery owner, said he's positive about the future of downtown Brainerd and sees a renewed interest and activity.

"We've had a great summer," Bjork said. "People still do visit downtowns when they are passing through."

He's watching with keen interest what will happen across the street with the former Downtown Mall on Seventh Street and the former Iron Rail Saloon next door. Bjork said he enjoys seeing the history tours come through and sees all kinds of destination stops from Design Consign to Bargains on 7th, to the new 612 Station.

"I love it over there," Bjork said of the restaurant. "That's a great addition."

He's looking forward to arrival of the Crossing Arts Alliance and the Lakes Area Music Festival's addition to the downtown chorus.

Brothers Joe and Nick Phelps are forces behind the reclaimed pressed tin ceilings, narrow-board wood floors, exposed brick and renovated storefronts on 711, 715 and 717 Laurel Street. The 1933-1934 city directory notes The Princes Candy Kitchen, Kate's Smart Shop and Kwality Grocery once occupied the space, sharing the Brainerd business landscape with blacksmiths, hotels and lunchrooms.

In Googling a publication from the 1920s called the Butcher's Advocate, Joe Phelps found a reference to a Brainerd butcher who retired but wanted to get back into the business with a shop at 715 Laurel St. In January, with work done on setting up the interior to begin attracting businesses, Phelps was working with the Housing and Redevelopment Authority for Small Cities grant money for a facade renovation. The interior work already revealed the once floor-to-ceiling view that looked out on Laurel Street when traffic included horse and buggy. There were visible vestiges of a single stall vestibule.

Phelps said they knew other businesses were going to take advantage of the funding, but other landowners said they weren't interested because they didn't want the hassle of working with a public entity and their requirements.

"I hope more people do it and use the money," Phelps said. "I think that would really make the storefronts more attractive and might attract more business."

In 2011, the Phelps started buying homes in Brainerd.

"There were tons of foreclosures in the north Brainerd area where we grew up," Joe Phelps said. "So we picked up one and renovated it and we thought there has to be people who want these homes in north Brainerd. So we did it a few more times, maybe one or two houses a year and we've just held on to them. Then we saw this come on the market and if anything has gone down the tubes in town it's been downtown."

This was the trio of storefronts in the building on the 700 block of Laurel Street. They looked at the space and saw the historic bones they were hoping for. Phelps said if the space has those original pieces, the woodwork, the pressed tin hidden under dropped ceiling tiles, original hardware—all the pieces that make it standout—it's an opportunity. Without them, the expense makes it impossible to recreate. The spaces they found just needed some tender loving care.

"We had to have it with the thought if we could do something like this—and if there are businesses that have an interest in this—we'll keep doing it," Joe Phelps said.

One of their four apartments was vacant so they renovated it the way they did the houses, keeping the woodwork and hardwood floors, original doors and hardware. They tore out the kitchen except for the farmhouse sink and fixed the bathroom. That was their test apartment. It was quickly rented. So as the tenants move out of the other upstairs apartments, Phelps said they planned to do the same remodel.

'We'd rather do things the right way as opposed to the quick," he said.

The work was a combination of things they did and the efforts of hired contractors. When they completed the cleanup, a couple of organizations looked at the space along with a restaurant. One of the challenges came from having bathrooms in the basement except for the new salon, which had main-floor facilities. Phelps described the new salon owners as young and ambitious and said they were excited to have them downtown.

Future work was an option, including reclaiming windows that once were in the back walls perhaps utilizing glass block to let in natural light. As property owners, he said they were willing to work with tenants on possibilities or other improvements.

"Just coming downtown when we were looking at this building we talked to a lot of people trying to figure out what the problem was with downtown," Phelps said.

Was it that businesses didn't want to locate there? Was the rent too high?

Escalating rent for startups

Phelps said escalating rents is a tool other landlords should consider. It allows businesses to get their legs under them with a client base and income established before the rent goes up. Entry rent may be a few hundred dollars before later rising to a market rate.

"There have have a few too many flash in the pans and that's not good for landlords, that's not good for tenants themselves. If they start paying $1,000 bucks a month and only stay there for six months that's not good for anybody.

"In thinking about it businesses didn't seem to be drawn to downtown so we thought we want this building and maybe it's the building owners. They need to do something to attract the businesses. ... We're interested in making downtown look better, feel better, and more people will come if that's the case. People will feel safer and more businesses will be able to open up."

Phelps pointed to downtown Hudson, Wis. as an example of a thriving space with its brick buildings, bars, restaurants, shops and offices.

"It's just like almost unbelievable down there on the weekend Friday night Saturday afternoon and the place is super busy," he said, noting it would be great to get back to that with the expectation it will take time and effort.

"I think the city is doing what it can to the extent they can affect it. I think the HRA money is great," Phelps said, adding both "building owners need to take responsibility and the businesses then to need to step up and actually move down here."

Perception is reality

So how does a business counter a perception there is no place to park, nothing downtown, no reason to go there?

"I think more businesses just need to, I don't want to say get over it because perception it becomes reality, but I think more people need to actually come down here and I do think landowners, the building owners need to take responsibility and make the spaces nice."

Phelps disagrees with those who think downtown Brainerd's day is in the past, an echo of the signs now adorning the light poles with a view of historic Brainerd from the same vantage point in the 1800s or during a 1950s parade.

"A lot of people might drive through and see the bars, hear the stories, but I think it's actually coming inside and seeing what the businesses (offer) that takes some effort. I don't know whose responsibility that is. I think that takes a lot of people working together. I think it takes the city. I think it takes the city planner. It takes the building owners to make the spaces nice and work with tenants but then it takes the businesses too to try to help change that."

How do you get that word out and work together?

"From our perspective, I mean it's boots on the ground to get the word out," Phelps said. "I think we've gotten a lot of positive feedback from people doing that. ... I think it is going to be incremental."

Phelps noted reading an article with many opinions on what killed downtown, whether it was the bypass and someone said the bypass couldn't kill something that was already dead.

"I started thinking about it. This area, from our perspective, this area should serve the town of Brainerd right?"

In talking to a lot of people in north Brainerd, many said it would be great if there were good restaurants they could walk to in downtown in the summer, Phelps said. Phelps pointed to the latest addition of the 612 Station as one example. But those same people may get in their cars instead and find themselves driving to Baxter.

Phelps said it becomes a question of who has to do what first—does there need to be demand and then supply or do the people need to have more options before they will venture downtown? Do they just think it would be nice to have restaurants and businesses in downtown but then fail to patronize them, instead going to the familiar chains on the heavily beaten path?

Brainerd City Planner Mark Ostgarden said thousands of people work in the downtown Brainerd area or near it. The school district, the Crow Wing County government offices, the court system and the hospital are all just blocks away from downtown's core. Ostgarden said 80 percent of the people who work in Brainerd live outside the city and they may not even be aware of what downtown Brainerd has to offer.

"You are a breath of fresh air to have downtown," Ostgarden told Phelps. "We've got a bunch of great small businesses operating down here. It's just a shame they are getting lost in the mix here."

Whether downtown Brainerd and small businesses succeed with this renewed focus will depend on many fronts, landlords, business owners, city government and regional residents for support.

"People need to be able to take the risk," Phelps said. "I think that's on the businesses and the building owners to make it happen. Then if ultimately there isn't demand, then it's just not meant to be. We just haven't seen a lot of just private development downtown.

"We're young and from the area and I think, you know what, people have tried and failed in the past for gosh over 100 years. You know there have been booms and busts and maybe we are part of the next failure. Who knows, but if we're not going to try, and no one else is trying then that's nothing—nothing happens."

Timing is everything

Phelps said he thinks there is a genuine small town revival with people starting to move from the big cities back to their hometowns.

"Maybe it's naive but ... there is a reason people are still shopping at Arlene's and people are still buying jewelry from Ed (Menk)," Phelps said. "Those people exist."

He said the challenge is to find the businesses they will patronize.

"It does take some risk. Companies and businesses will fail. It's natural. We want to do this. We are optimistic. Turning the clock back to its more historic (look)—it gets people excited. Only a few places that look like this."

Over at Hockey House, the Andersons agreed and said with their move they felt it was the right decision the moment they looked at the place. Now they look forward to working with whatever business moves through the Destination Downtown Business Challenge to help a winning startup through the first year. They'd like to see a clothing retailer join the mix.

"We want to be part of the solution," Dan Anderson said. They host a bubble hockey league and the increased space in their downtown store allowed them to expand their clothing options and spread out for a more welcoming environment.

One of their customers was a Brainerd graduate now with her own family living in the Seattle area. When she comes home to visit during the summer, April Lintner-Fourre said she does her shopping for her kids in her hometown hockey store owned by a high school classmate.

"It's fabulous," Lintner-Fourre said of the new location.

"I think it's better," she said of downtown. "I kinda wish the bars would go."

Even so she said she felt it was important to support the local small businesses, which is a sentiment she relays to her own family.

"You shop first in the small town because that may be the difference," she said for a small business. "I'm supporting someone's dreams and I'm supporting my kid at the same time."

Destination Downtown

Forty-nine applicants came forward with their dreams to operate their own small business, meeting the first hurdle for the Destination Downtown Business Challenge with a $50,000 prize and assistance from many parts of the community to help the entrepreneur succeed in their first year with their endeavor.

Nate Grotzke, of Close-Converse and Destination Downtown Committee member, said it was a challenge to whittle the group down to 10 for the challenge's next phase.

"There is great stuff happening in downtown Brained," Grotzke said. "I was impressed with the top 10. I think there will be a lot of good businesses coming out of this."

Grotzke said some applicants said the challenge was what they needed to finally get out and pursue their small business dream.

The 39 other applicants are receiving an opportunity to attend a "Start Your own Business" class, with Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp covering the costs to attend. The top 10 will receive coaching from the Small Business Development Center at Central Lakes College.

The Destination Downtown contest, announced this summer, was inspired by the Small Business Revolution initiative, championed by the Minnesota-based Deluxe Corporation.

Earlier this year, Bristol Borough, Pa., won $500,000 in marketing products and services, business advice and other support and will be featured in an online series. Some 14,000 towns across all states submitted an application, including Brainerd.

Kilian said they were encouraged to apply and did. When they didn't win, they thought that was that. But Deluxe contacted them a month later and said they were blown away by Brainerd's application and its number of nominations. Deluxe was so impressed it offered the downtown effort a financial stake of a $50,000 community prize package. The idea of the contest was inspired by the city of Princeton, which has done a similar effort multiple times.

The goal is to attract those who have had an idea for a startup in mind. Maybe they've shared the idea with select friends or family. Maybe they've put ideas down on paper or started small in their garage.

Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, noted there have been a lot of main street projects and studies aimed at helping the downtown. The difference with this latest effort, Kilian said, is that it is more than an idea but is an actionable project.

"This is a project where I think we can make a difference," Kilian said. More than a contest, Kilian said they needed to change the storyline and get people to think about downtown differently.

He noted downtowns are trending as places people want to locate with an idea of repurposing and recapturing the past.

The "Main Street" contest searches for "America's most inspiring small towns," the company's website states. The winning town receives a $500,000 revitalization effort.

Destination Downtown Business Challenge

• Phase 1—The probe: Answer five questions to convince the judges a business idea has what it takes. Up to 10 entries will advance beyond the first phase. The deadline was July 28. Forty-nine entries were received.

• Phase 2—The plan: Work with the Small Business Development Center to build a business plan. Choose the desired site of the business in "Opportunity Square." Check credit. Up to three entries will advance beyond the second phase. The deadline is Sept. 8.

• Phase 3 --The pitch: Meet with an architect to illustrate a business vision. Work with seasoned executives to fine-tune a pitch. Deliver a "Shark Tank"-style presentation to the judges. This will occur between Oct. 9-15.

• The Big Reveal: Finalists will join more than 400 guests at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce's Celebration of Excellence on Nov. 16. The Destination Downtown Business Challenge winner will be announced at the event.

• Visit www.downtownbrainerd.org to enter the contest and for information on prizes, downtown business testimonials and more.

FACTBOX

Interesting facts

• 4—the city blocks making up what the Destination Downtown Business Challenge coined as Opportunity Square—defined as four square blocks in downtown Brainerd bordered by Front and Maple streets and South Sixth and South Eighth streets.

• 13—the number of locations available for lease or purchase in Opportunity Square as of June 24.

• 49—the number of applicants for the Destination Downtown contest to win a $50,000 prize.

• 170—parking spots within the four-square blocks of the downtown core.

• 11,000—average daily traffic on South Sixth Street. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported traffic increases 30 percent on summer weekdays, 50 percent on weekends and 100 percent on holiday weekends.