Hunter was convicted June 2 of two counts murder and one count of arson after a two-week trial in Cass County District Court.

The murder charges, Class AA felonies, are each punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Class B arson felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Hunter is scheduled to appear for sentencing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, before Judge Norman Anderson in Cass County District Court.

Hunter's attorney, Samuel Gereszek, insisted during the trial that prosecutors had a weak case and suggested two other people may have been responsible for the deaths.

The murders took place over over the span of several hours on June 22 and 23, 2015. During the trial, prosecutors said Flowers was stabbed 77 times in his Fargo apartment over what Hunter perceived as slights, including Flowers' attempting to pursue Hunter's female friends.

Several hours later, Hunter then killed Traut with several blows to the back of the head, after Hunter showed up at Traut's back door and asked for a glass of water.

Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick strongly suggested Hunter's meth use fueled the crimes and presented videos of Hunter essentially confessing to police the morning after his 2015 arrest.

In closing arguments, Burdick linked physical evidence to details Hunter revealed in his statement to police. He said the murder of Flowers was personal to Hunter, while the murder of Traut was due to paranoia, Hunter thought Traut was going to call police to turn him in.

A jury took only a few hours to find Hunter guilty of all counts.

Gereszek filed letters with the court written by Hunter that said local media, his race and "lack of status in the community" prevented him from having a fair trial.