Spontaneous combustion cause of Crosslake fire

Firefighters were called to a structure fire just after 9 p.m.

Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller said firefighters were expecting a lot of fire so Ideal and Mission fire departments were called to provide mutual aid. However, Crosslake was able to extinguish the fire in about a minute with about 50 gallons of water and the other departments were canceled en route.

Lohmiller said the fire started from spontaneous combustion of stained rags that were in a pile on furniture in the basement of the walk-out home. He said the residents were staining a mantle. Lohmiller said there were not a lot of flames, but the furniture burned.

The main and second levels of the home were fine, but there was significant smoke damage to the basement, Lohmiller said, which was being remodeled. There were 10 Crosslake firefighters on scene who ventilated the home and cleared the scene just after 11 p.m.

The homeowner, Harvey Baxter, his wife, daughter and grandson were at the home at the time of the fire and called 911. Lohmiller said they stayed in a hotel Sunday night as there was so much soot in the basement. The family was put in contact with the American Red Cross for assistance.

Lohmiller would like to remind people that when they stain they need to keep the dirty rags outside and separated to prevent a fire from happening.

According to fire safety guidance for oily rags information gathered by the Harrington Group, spontaneous combustion occurs when a combustible material is heated to its ignition temperature by a chemical reaction involving the oxygen in the air around the material. This heating process is known as self-heating. In the case of oily rags, the oil oxidizing generates heat, which if not dissipated, will build up until combustion occurs. Generally, this can happen when the materials are left in piles, which provide a source of insulation, trapping the heat that is generated, the story stated.

Oil-soaked rags should never be disposed of in trash compactors, trash dumpsters or ordinary trash cans. When removing rags from your property, consider whether there is a local hazardous waste disposal center nearby that will accept them, or a company that may be contracted with to remove them.