Breastfeeding resources support moms, businesses

Lake visits all new moms at the hospital, offering her help then and in the future if they ever run into difficulty with breastfeeding. About three weeks after Kohen's birth, Erickson reached out to Lake for help. Her son wasn't latching properly.

"He was making a clicking noise and it was kind of painful," Erickson explains, of nursing Kohen.

She immediately made an appointment to see Lake, who noticed that Kohen had an upper-lip tie, where the baby's frenulum was tight. It can be a common latch problem for nursing infants. Lake showed Erickson how to lift up his upper lip after attaching him to nurse.

Now 9 months old, Kohen is healthy and still nursing, even as Erickson returned to her job as a loan assistant at Frandsen Bank in Baxter after a 12-week maternity leave. Erickson said her initial goal was to nurse Kohen for six months. Now her goal is to make it to one year or whenever he's ready to self-wean. She credits Lake for her breastfeeding success. She's become a breastfeeding advocate in the process, and hopes to donate some of her frozen breast milk to babies in need.

"She's one of the main reasons I'm still breastfeeding," Erickson says of Lake. One of the other main reasons is the supportive work environment she's received from her employer, Frandsen Bank. She is able to pump three times a day at work, providing breast milk to Kohen while he is at daycare.

Research shows that when businesses support nursing mothers, such as providing a private space to pump and even a small refrigerator to store breast milk during the workday, employers benefit as well. Employees miss less work, productivity and morale increases, and healthcare costs can go down, due to fewer child illnesses.

Crow Wing Energized offers grants to local businesses to help set up lactation rooms for breastfeeding employees and to help pay for employees to become certified lactation counselors. The federal government requires employers with 50 employees or more to supply a lactation room for their breastfeeding employees. When CTC in Baxter hit that mark a few years ago, the company dedicated a private room for employee wellness activities and for use as a breastfeeding station. The room has a couch. A small fridge was later added. The Brainerd CTC office also has a lactation room.

Paulette Thoennes, CTC account manager, is co-chair of the Workplace Wellness Committee for Crow Wing Energized. Her goal is to bring awareness to small businesses in the community that supporting breastfeeding moms as they return to the workplace is needed and there are grants available to help.

"A grant can help you start a room, if you need locks or shades. As long as the room is secure and private," explains Thoennes.

In 2015 Trinity Children's Center in Brainerd received a Crow Wing Energized grant to allow two employees to attend a certified lactation counselor course. When new moms bring their infants, many as young as six weeks, to the child care center, they have breastfeeding support from staff.

Becky Dryburgh, director at Trinity Children's Center, says she and Kayla Melby, Trinity's infant lead teacher, also provide outreach for nursing mothers whose children don't attend the center.

"I think sometimes new moms struggle with nursing and to be able to support them and help guide them one-on-one is a great opportunity," Dryburgh explains. "It's a great tool. Nursing doesn't always come easy to everybody."

Lake has spoken to several employers, including at Crow Wing Energized workshops for business owners, about the resources available to support breastfeeding employees. She herself just applied for a grant through Crow Wing Energized to create a lactation room at Essentia Health-Baxter Clinic. Until this point, nursing mothers who work there had been using exam rooms. This will provide a comfortable and permanent room for employees and patients, if they choose. A similar lactation room is planned in the near future at Essentia Health-Brainerd Clinic.

Jennifer Grams, administrator at Good Samaritan Society-Woodland, says the facility added a lactation room in July 2016 for employees as part of their remodeling project. They received a Crow Wing Energized grant to purchase a comfortable nursing chair. The room is centrally located on the Woodland campus, and has its own sink and locked cabinets where nursing mothers keep their breast pumps and supplies. Most use coolers to store their breast milk, says Grams.

Woodland has nearly 180 employees; most are women. Grams says in the past, nursing mothers used available empty rooms but now they have a dedicated spot to relax and pump.

"We have numerous women in our workforce, a lot of young mothers, too, so there was definitely a need," Grams explains. "It's an important thing we want them to be able to do."

Community resources for moms, business

Community resources are available for families and businesses to support returning mothers to the workforce.

• Crow Wing County WIC program can be reached at: 218-824-1073 or 218-824-1082 for direct breastfeeding support.

• North Central Breastfeeding Network, Shari Nelson at 218-824-1097, shari.nelson@crowwing.us.

• Essentia Health Missy Lake, registered nurse, Melissa.Lake@EssentiaHealth.org. 218-454-5853, Essentia Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. 3rd Street, Brainerd.

• Infant Feeding Support Line 855-710-BABY (2229).

• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Local Lactation Specialists answer infant feeding questions and provide support. Response to messages daily.

• Mom's Morning Out 10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday.

• Essentia Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. 3rd St., Brainerd, (lower level). Moms, bring babies and enjoy a morning out to learn about the changes that occur in the weeks and months following the baby's birth, ask questions and meet other new moms in the community. No registration necessary.

Businesses:

For more information on how to create a supportive breastfeeding environment at the workplace, contact Missy Lake, Essentia Health Prenatal Education and lactation coordinator, at Melissa.Lake@EssentiaHealth.org. Support can include finding a private space to pump, but also helping working mothers feel valuable and respected.