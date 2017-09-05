Dylon Jergenson of Glenwood was standing on the rear bumper of a 2000 GMC Yukon attempting to hold down a portable goose blind being transported on the roof of the Yukon when a gust of wind caused the blind to break free, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

It knocked Jergenson off of the rear bumper and onto the pavement of County Road 27 near Brooten shortly after 7 a.m.

Others in the pickup driven by Jayden Miller, 17, of Brooten, were also holding the goose blind down from inside the pickup through their open windows. They were Owen Rajdl, 17, of Villard and Payton Van Beck 16, of Brooten.

Jergenson was transported by LifeLink III air ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital and later transported to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis by Gold Cross Ground Ambulance for treatment of his injuries. His injuries were reported to be severe, said the sheriff’s office.