2 juveniles found unresponsive by river in Randall
RANDALL—Law enforcement is investigating a medical incident Sunday involving two juvenile males.
The Morrison County Sheriff's office was called at 3:21 p.m. to a report of a medical situation near the Elk River, under the Highway 115 bridge in Randall. Authorities located Cole Kjeldergaard, 14, Cushing, on land near the river and he was semi-responsive; and Nicholas Angevine, 12, Randall, under the bridge and unresponsive.
The two boys were pulled up to the roadway, where they were tended to by medical personnel. Nicholas was airlifted by Life Link III to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and was listed in stable condition. Cole was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls and has been released.
The Randall Police Department is investigating the incident.
The sheriff's office, Randal police, Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted with the incident.