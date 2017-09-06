2 juveniles found unresponsive by river in Randall

The two boys were pulled up to the roadway, where they were tended to by medical personnel. Nicholas was airlifted by Life Link III to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and was listed in stable condition. Cole was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls and has been released.

The Randall Police Department is investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office, Randal police, Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted with the incident.