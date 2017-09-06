Fun and friends on the 1st day of school

"It's the best, it's like Christmas," Raske said. "It's my favorite day. I couldn't sleep last night."

Nisswa serves as a bus transfer station for older students who take a bus to the school before taking another bus to Forestview Middle School or Brainerd High School. Raske joked with a group of fifth-graders who went to Nisswa last year before heading off to Forestview this year.

"You guys can't go to fifth grade, you have to stay here," Raske said.

Stephanie Gulso dropped off her son for his first day of kindergarten Tuesday. He was nervous, she said, but excited, thanks to the three-day kindercamp program. He was able to adjust to school by meeting his teacher and seeing his classroom, she said, before the rush of the first day of school.

"The first day, he was, 'I'm scared, I'm scared,'" Gulso said. "And then by the time I picked him up, 'I had so much fun.' It was a big relief for me."

Raske for a while was joined by Brainerd School Board member Ruth Nelson and Superintendent Laine Larson to welcome parents and students back to school. Nelson, whose two adult sons attended Nisswa, said the school's enrollment has increased significantly since she last dropped her sons off for school there.

Raske was accompanied near the doors by two students in orange safety vests bearing the phrase "safety patrol." The students chatted with each other and greeted friends with high-fives and hugs as they made sure the students got safely into school. When Raske asked one student if they were ready for kindergarten, one of the safety patrol students said kindergarten was really fun because students got to take naps.

Some parents walked their children into school for the first day, while others dropped students off from the car and waved goodbye. One father, on his way out from the school after drop-off, raised his hands in the air and said he now got to go run errands by himself.

After dropping some students off, one bus driver handed a forgotten lunchbox to Raske, who said she would make sure it would be returned to the student.

Crosby-Ironton School District Superintendent Jamie Skjeveland toured both school buildings in the district Tuesday. Students walked through the doors full of enthusiasm, he said, and were met by teachers and staff who had planned all summer for their arrival.

"We're going to harness that energy and that enthusiasm and we're just looking forward to a great year," Skjeveland said.

It's refreshing to have students back in the classrooms and roaming the hallways of the schools, Skjeveland said. The district's current enrollment is about 1,025 students.

"We're a school district," Skjeveland said. "The place only works when there's kids here, so this is a great day."

Pequot Lakes Public Schools Superintendent Chris Lindholm said things went smoothly on the first day of school in Pequot Lakes.

"No news is good news," Lindholm said.

It's always wonderful to have kids back in the buildings after a summer of planning, Lindholm said, and providing energy for staff members to feed off of.

"In the summertime, it gets a little lonely in the hallways around here," Lindholm said.