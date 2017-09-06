The project will reconstruct South Sixth Street between Highway 210 and Joseph Street in Brainerd and includes replacing water and sewer lines underneath the street.

The agreement with MnDOT outlines the city's share of the project costs. In total, the city and Brainerd Public Utilities are responsible for $1,860,335. The city's portion of this cost is $988,647 and the BPU portion is $871,687. Of the city's portion, $460,102 is eligible for reimbursement through state aid.

The plans currently out for bid don't include the installation of signal light wiring at Willow Street, which the council had previously requested. The council had requested a full signal light at Willow Street, which MnDOT denied. Instead, MnDOT said the project could be designed so a signal light could be easily installed in the future.

Council member Gabe Johnson asked how the costs for installing the Willow Street signal light wiring would be split, considering MnDOT denied adding a signal light. If the council wanted to add the wiring to the project, it would have to be as a change order to the current plans out for bid, said city Engineer Paul Sandy.

"We can't go and change the plan now, it's already out for bid," Sandy said.

The city would probably pay at least 50 percent of the signal costs for Willow Street, Sandy said, which is what the cost share is for the other signals in the project.

"I would think MnDOT might be reluctant to pay 100 percent of it, seeing as they have denied the stoplight," Sandy said.

The city is responsible for 100 percent of the water main and sanitary sewer construction and other work related to those items. The city is also responsible for an estimated 26 percent of the cost of the mobilization, testing shacks, field offices and traffic control.

The city is responsible for a portion of the costs of signal systems installed as part of the projects. These costs are eligible for state aid funding. There is an 8 percent construction engineering charge for traffic signal installation and a 5 percent construction engineering charge for contract administration, surveying and staking.

Preparation work is slated to start in November and run through March 2018. Heavy construction will begin in spring 2018 and last through the summer. Visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/brd to learn more about the project.

In other business, the council:

Received a written report from Fire Chief Tim Holmes on the department's activity for the month of August. The department responded to 32 calls during the month, six of which were canceled enroute. Of those 32 calls, 19 were within the city of Brainerd.

Authorized city staff to dispose of a 1995 bucket truck used by the parks and recreation and street departments. The truck did not pass the required annual inspection and will be sold through a Brainerd Public Utilities public auction this month. According to a memo from Parks and Recreation Director Tony Sailer, the city has spent nearly $10,000 over the last seven years on maintenance of the truck.

Received a presentation prior to the council meeting from Dave Unmacht, executive director of the League of Minnesota Cities, and Dan Greensweig, administrator with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. They talked about the work the organization does to help cities navigate various issues, as well as how the insurance trust benefits cities.

Approved a lawful gambling application submitted by the Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association for an event Feb. 13, 2018, at the Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson St.

Approved a contractor payment to Braun Intertec for material testing for the Oak Street construction project through Aug. 11 in the amount of $15,175.

Approved a contractor payment to Braun Intertec for material testing for the Jackson Street construction project through Aug. 11 in the amount of $2,792.

Approved a contractor payment to North Star Drilling for sealing wells at Anderson Brothers Construction in the amount of $3,807.

Approved a contractor payment to Short Elliott Hendrickson for work on the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project through Aug. 25 in the amount of $23,391.

Approved a contractor payment to Tri-City Paving for work on the Buffalo Hills Lane resurfacing project through Aug. 25 in the amount of $269,376.

Approved a contractor payment to Tri-City Paving for work on the Oak Street mill and overlay project through Aug. 25 in the amount of $809.

Approved a contractor payment to Anderson Brothers Construction for work on the South Sixth Street east frontage road project through Aug. 25 in the amount of $76,958.

Approved a contractor payment to Anderson Brothers Construction for work on the northwest Brainerd resurfacing project through Aug. 25 in the amount of $41,098.

Called for applicants for one term on the Charter Commission and one term on the Transportation Advisory Committee.

Approved a street closure application submitted by the Brainerd Fire Department for an open house 5-7 p.m. Oct. 12. The event will close East River Road between Front and Laurel streets between 4-8 p.m.