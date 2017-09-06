She recommended a supervisory reorganization, which the commissioners adopted.

The social services director and business management director positions will be eliminated and a deputy director will be selected to assist Piprude in overseeing the health, human services and financial divisions. The health director position was eliminated earlier.

Veterans services is another division within that department. The veterans service officer, who oversees that division, reports directly to Piprude.

The county board authorized Piprude to advertise to fill the new deputy director position.

July 31 HHVS financial reports show that department is running about 2 percent under budget on expenditures this year. Out-of-home child placement cost ran about 10 percent under budget through July.

The county board approved an agreement between HHVS and Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which will enable HHVS employees to access that agency's database and court records.