This agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services for all licensed essential employees in the sheriff's department is consistent with earlier agreements the county reached with unions representing other county employees.

It is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017. It calls for a 2.5 percent wage increase each year for 2017 through 2019. It also provides for each employee to receive a step increase July 1 each year up to Step 10 to recognize the employee's continuing employment with the county.

"Significant other" was added to the list of immediate family members for whom an employee will be granted funeral leave.

Line deputies and plain-clothed officers will receive $1,000 annually to purchase required work clothing. This amount is higher than the clothing allowance for other county departments in which county clothing is required or an option.

This contract allows for extending a new hire's probation period beyond six months (1,040 hours of work) at the employer's option if the employer provides a qualified reason.