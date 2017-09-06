Local students attend RYLA camp

Each student is awarded sponsorship by their local Rotary club. A total of 141 RYLA campers attended, sponsored by 56 Rotary International Clubs from District 5580 in northern Minnesota, North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and Ontario, Canada.

Mariko Hermerding, Madeline Hinrichs, Rylie Young, Kimberly Hall, Kealy Johnson and Gustave Robinson were sponsored by the Brainerd Foundation Noon Rotary Club.

RYLA is a youth leadership camp that gives high school students hands-on learning activities and sessions to build on their own leadership skills. The curriculum is designed to expand, improve and refine the participants' leadership skills.

Go to www.district5580ryla.org for more information about Camp RYLA.